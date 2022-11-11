Veterans Day vigil 2022.
Sainath Kallur/University of St. Thomas
Story Photos

VIDEO: Air Force ROTC Cadets March in Honor of POW-MIA Service Members

Posted on By Brant Skogrand '04 MBC

The U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 and the campus chapter of Arnold Air Society, a national professional and service organization, began its 36th annual Veterans Day vigil Nov. 10 as the temperature dropped. Cadets will march slowly and solemnly near the flagpole in the center of the lower quad on the St. Paul campus until the Nov. 11 closing ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Watch the video below produced by University of St. Thomas videographer Nick Clausen.

Learn about the resources available to veterans at St. Thomas, including the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center.

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications