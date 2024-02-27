AI Expert and Professor Manjeet Rege Co-Authors New Book on Artificial Intelligence and Wearables

Dr. Manjeet Rege is one of the co-authors of an upcoming book, Handbook of Artificial Intelligence and Wearables: Applications and Case Studies, published by CRC Press. The book will be released April 2024 and is available for pre-order.

Rege is professor and chair of the Data Science and Software Department in the School of Engineering.

The book presents a deep understanding of AI and its involvement in wearable technologies, while discussing key challenges and possible solutions. It highlights the more recent advances along with real-world approaches for the design and development of the most popular AI-enabled wearable devices such as smart fitness trackers, AI-enabled glasses, sports wearables, disease diagnostic devices, and more, complete with case studies.