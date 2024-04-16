English Professor Published in Nightmare Magazine

“My Containment” is a short story that follows the connection between an American man and a mysterious woman, who has the ability to transform into different forms, including a fish. The man becomes infatuated with her and brings her to his home, where he keeps her confined to a bathtub. She tries to escape but is trapped until the man’s son arrives home. The woman takes the opportunity and escapes with the child, using her abilities to find a nearby river. It ends with her jumping off a cliff and into the river with the child, defying the man and taking back her freedom.