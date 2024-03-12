ALL IN for St. Thomas Voters

The University of St. Thomas Civic Engagement, Voter Education and Advocacy (CEVEA) task force in the Center for the Common Good scored 35 out of 36 in this year’s ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and the voter-friendly campus initiative. All action plans with a score of at least 31.5 or more points receive a seal for the 2024 Highly Established Action Plan.

CEVEA has been working to make voter education easy and accessible for all St Thomas students. This semester, the CEVEA team has already put on Energy & Elections events, where students learned about upcoming elections, registration (including how same-day registration works in Minnesota), and grabbed a Celsius to get energized for the March 5 primary election.

Looking ahead, CEVEA has exciting plans, including the Totes & Votes collaboration with create[space], participation in National Voter Registration Day, widespread voter registration stations across campus, and an engaging week of programming for National Voter Education Week in the fall.

By partnering with a range of campus clubs, departments, and local organizations, including Undergraduate Student Government, Aquinas Scholars, College Democrats, College Republicans, Students for Justice and Peace, League of Women Voters, Catholic Relief Services, and Braver Angels Minnesota, CEVEA demonstrates a commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive civic environment.

Members of the League of Women Voters registered students to vote during the Fall Activities Fair on the lower quad and John P. Monahan Plaza in 2022. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

For those eager to stay informed and engaged, exploring CEVEA’s TommieLink provides valuable information about upcoming events.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages more than 10 million students from more than 980 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Campuses can join ALL IN here.