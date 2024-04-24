University of St. Thomas Student Recognized on ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

Maggie Sutton ’24 is one of 137 college students recognized for their nonpartisan democratic engagement work during the 2023 election cycle.

“Maggie is a shining example of nonpartisan democratic engagement, demonstrated through her exceptional dedication to advocacy, voter education, and voter registration initiatives at the University of St. Thomas,” said Manuela Hill-Muñoz, director of social justice and changemaking at St. Thomas. “Her transformative work with the Global Justice Movement and her leadership in voter education campaigns through CEVEA has directly contributed to increased political awareness and participation within the community.”

Sutton’s representation on the ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll not only recognizes her efforts but also underscores the importance of colleges and universities in encouraging students to become active and engaged citizens at the ballot box and beyond.

“This recognition on the ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll is a testament to her outstanding commitment to fostering active and engaged citizenship on our campus,” said Hill-Muñoz. “Her dedication to advocacy, voter education and registration initiatives embodies the spirit of the Civic Action Leadership Award.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge engages more than 1,000 institutions enrolling over 10 million students in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Campuses can join ALL IN here.

“Whether it’s a presidential election year or one with critical state and local races on the ballot, students like Maggie have a powerful role to play in shaping our democracy. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate her and 136 other student leaders who have made significant contributions to nonpartisan democratic engagement,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.