Alumna Jessica Monson’s Unconventional Legal Journey to Caribou Coffee

The career path of University of St. Thomas School of Law alumna Jessica Monson ’07 J.D. hasn’t been a typical one, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

In her second year of law school, Monson participated in numerous on-campus interviews with Twin Cities law firms. Although she had numerous callbacks, she didn’t receive any offers. But thanks to her keeping Career Services in the loop, an opportunity arose for Monson.

Remembering that Monson played golf as an undergraduate student-athlete, the Career Services team alerted her to a law clerk posting at health and wellness company Life Time. She ended up staying with the company for nearly 11 years.

Her in-house career path took Monson to Walser Automotive Group and then to Caribou Coffee, where she has served as the chief legal officer since May 2023.

Jessica Monson ’07 J.D. (Photo credit: Caribou Coffee)

Caribou Coffee has more than 800 locations in 11 countries and is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, composed of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Panera Brands’ parent company, JAB, also owns well-known consumer brands including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Keurig Dr Pepper, Peet’s Coffee and more.

In her role at Caribou Coffee, Monson focuses on the overall mitigation of risk to the company. In addition to overseeing the legal department, her responsibilities include food safety, quality assurance and asset protection. She’s also integral to the company’s franchise plans; Caribou Coffee has signed development agreements to franchise more than 300 new locations domestically.

According to LawGeex in collaboration with the Association of Corporate Counsel, women make up 31% of the U.S. general counsel population. QSR magazine recently recognized Monson’s accomplishments by naming her to its Women in Restaurant Leadership list. She credited the School of Law as vital to her career success.

In addition to the differing perspectives and critical skills she needed to learn to be a practical hands-on lawyer, Monson liked St. Thomas’ commitment to the common good.

“We talked a lot about the softer side of lawyering and the ethical practice of law,” Monson said. “I also appreciated the discussions about well-being and ensuring that you’re aligning your role with a greater purpose.”

She valued the fact that the School of Law professors and staff cared about her well-being.

“I can remember Jessica as a wide-eyed Contracts student who was more mature than the average student, and for whom Contracts seemed to really ‘click,’” School of Law Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Lisa Schiltz said. “I have been so proud to watch her career trajectory as she has climbed into the upper echelons of legal leadership. I’m sure the coffee at Caribou is going to start tasting even better under her legal watch!”

Giving back

Monson has been eager to help other females succeed in their careers. She served as the executive sponsor for Caribou Coffee’s recently launched Women’s Employee Resource Group.

Caribou Coffee has more than 800 locations in 11 countries. (Photo credit: Caribou Cofee)

She’s active in the School of Law’s Mentor Externship Program, where she brings an in-house perspective.

“Some companies have a lot more litigation. For me, it’s about trying to prevent those issues in advance,” Monson said. “As an in-house attorney, you’re attending a lot of business meetings and strategizing with business partners on new initiatives and new jurisdictions where the company may be operating. St. Thomas really instills the importance of giving back and I try to do that when I can.”

One of Monson’s mentees, School of Law student Mollie Ryan ’26 J.D., had high praise for Monson as both a mentor and a friend.

“Working with her as my mentor has been a transformative experience, giving me a deeper understanding and appreciation of the daily life of a corporate attorney,” Ryan said. “She took the time to answer any questions I had while making sure I understood what was going on throughout the process. Her hard work and positivity have been a constant inspiration throughout our mentorship.”

The two even shared a fun moment when the phone call for Ryan’s first legal job came while she was sitting in Monson’s office.

Reflecting on her career path, Monson encourages others to experiment and try new things to find the right fit.

“Pay attention to your internal compass and understanding,” she said. “You know what is truly going to be your best gift to the world and what influence you can have on other people.”