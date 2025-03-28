In Our Prayers: Paul Engebretson

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the loss of Paul Engebretson, a former staff member and alumnus who passed away on March 25, 2025, surrounded by his family. Engebretson served as creative services project manager in the university’s Marketing, Insights and Communications department from January 2018 until his retirement in October 2023.

During his nearly six years on staff at St. Thomas, Engebretson played a foundational role in building the university’s in-house marketing department. His legacy includes helping to establish the creative processes and operational systems that continue to guide MIC's work, from project workflows and creative briefs to billing protocols. Beyond his professional impact, Engebretson was known across the team as a calming presence, a thoughtful collaborator, and a truly kind human being. He had a quick wit, an eye for great design, and a deep love for donuts, music, and the people around him.

Before joining the staff at St. Thomas, Engebretson brought his creative expertise to several organizations, including Boston Scientific and the advertising agency Campbell Mithun. His decades-long career reflected his keen creative instincts, strategic thinking, and dedication to quality work.

Outside of work, Engebretson was deeply immersed in Minnesota’s local music scene, where he was affectionately known as “Front Row Paul.” He even co-hosted a YouTube show about music, called Some Kinda Fun.

He was a tireless supporter of local bands, frequently the first person at a venue and always the one closest to the stage, even singing along, dancing, and spreading joy. His blog and videos chronicled the vibrant local music community he loved, and in return, that community has embraced his memory with tributes. Friends will honor his memory with an upcoming two-day music festival celebrating his life and passion. It will take place May 31 and June 1 at Palmer’s Bar in Minneapolis.