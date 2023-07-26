Biotech and Business Innovator to Head Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

As the University of St. Thomas’ entrepreneurship program continues to gain national prominence, the university has appointed a leader with a diverse combination of biotechnology, teaching and research experience to serve as associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. Dr. Danielle Campeau, a faculty member in the Schulze School, starts her new role Sept. 1.

Last year, the school broke into the top 20 on the Princeton Review’s annual list of top undergraduate entrepreneurship programs, advancing to the No. 18 ranking. In its fourth year on the list, the Schulze School again ranked No. 1 among the nation’s Catholic universities and colleges for students studying entrepreneurship and No. 3 among colleges with fewer than 10,000 undergraduates.

Campeau has a track record of corporate innovation, building entrepreneurship programs, and supporting regional small businesses. She recently managed the commercialization of new innovative products as program manager for product development at biotech company DiaSorin.

Dr. Danielle Campeau (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Campeau previously directed the Center for Innovation and Business Development at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she received the Young Professional of the Year Award by Momentum West and the Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Award.

In that role, Campeau was also the founding director of the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, a business incubator, and served as the director of the Small Business Development Center.

Campeau has taught courses as an adjunct faculty member in the Schulze School since 2021 and was recently named a clinical professor.

“I am so delighted that Danielle will be joining us in this important role,” Opus College of Business Dean Laura Dunham said. “With her unique and compelling combination of industry, entrepreneurial and academic experience, and her passion for entrepreneurial education, she is the right leader for Schulze School as we seek to build on the school’s momentum and extend its impact for our students, faculty and staff, and across Opus, the university and our business community.”

In addition to teaching at the Schulze School, she has been active as a judge in e-Fest and the Fowler Business Concept Challenge. Throughout her career, Campeau has coached and mentored more than 10 student entrepreneur teams that have placed in national and international competitions, winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in seed funding.

“Stepping into this role, I’m committed to enriching the Schulze School’s legacy of excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation. My focus will be on reinforcing our relevance in today’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, cultivating meaningful industry relationships and business partnerships, and enhancing the educational journey of our students,” Campeau said. “With the unwavering support of our distinguished benefactors like Dick Schulze and Ron Fowler, I see an incredibly bright future as we create a transformative student experience and deepen our commitment as an integral part of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving the success of our students and the community alike.”

Before St. Thomas, Campeau also taught entrepreneurship courses at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Earlier in her career, she worked for NeuroScience of Osceola, Wisconsin.

Campeau earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.