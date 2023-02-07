Dr. Candace Chou Presents on Music Students, Online Instruction During COVID

Dr. Candace Chou of the School of Education presented two sessions with advisees Robin Armstrong and Dr. Shirley Kramer at the IAFOR International Conference on Education in January.

Armstrong’s study examined teen voices from the city and how school instrumental music students persevered and thrived. Kramer’s research focused on instructors’ perceptions of the opportunities and challenges of integrating technology in crisis-prompted online language instruction in the times of COVID-19.