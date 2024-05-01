Dr. Ernie Owens Accepted as a Fulbright Specialist

Dr. Ernest Owens, an associate professor at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, has been named a Fulbright Specialist.

The Fulbright Specialist Program, run by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is a part of the larger Fulbright Program.

As a Fulbright Specialist, Owens will be paired with host institutions abroad to share his expertise. It’s an opportunity to gain additional international experience and learn about other cultures while building capacity at the overseas host institution.

Owens, who is a project management expert, has been on faculty at St. Thomas since 1990 and also obtained his MBA and his Doctorate of Leadership from St. Thomas. He teaches courses with lessons that help future project managers become knowledgeable leaders who can serve disadvantaged communities.

As a Fulbright Specialist, Owens is eligible to be matched with approved projects designed by foreign host institutions from over 150 countries and other areas.

The Fulbright Specialist Program offers year-round project opportunities of two to six weeks in length, but the specialists are encouraged to continue working with their host institutions once they return to their home academic environment.