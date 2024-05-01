Dr. MayKao Y. Hang Elected to Bremer Board

Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health at the University of St. Thomas, was elected to the Bremer Financial Corporation (BFC) board of directors April 30.

Employee-shareholders of BFC also elected Anthony Heredia, senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer at Target Corporation, and Liwanag Q. Ojala, chief transformation officer at American Public Media Group/Minnesota Public Radio, at the company’s annual meeting.

(l-r): Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, Anthony Heredia and Liwanag Q. Ojala. (Photo: Bremer Financial Corporation)

“We are thrilled to welcome MayKao, Liwanag and Tony to the BFC board,” said BFC Board Chair Ron James. “Each has deep experience in both the private and public sectors, having spent decades leading diverse organizations throughout Minnesota. Their wealth of business experiences brings a fresh set of talents that will undoubtedly enrich our board and strengthen Bremer’s business. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue Bremer’s 80-year legacy of cultivating thriving communities.”