Dr. Obasesam Okoi Serves as Lead Editor of Book on Natural Resource Management in Africa

Dr. Obasesam Okoi is the lead editor of the recent book Governing Natural Resources for Sustainable Peace in Africa: Environmental Justice and Conflict Resolution. The book was published by Routledge in December 2023 under the Earthscan Studies in Natural Resource Management series.

Okoi is an assistant professor in the Department of Justice and Society Studies.

The book delves into the complexities of natural resource governance in Africa. While natural resources hold the potential for economic transformation across the continent, their extraction also entails a range of environmental, social, and economic consequences, including governance-related issues.