Dr. Yohuru Williams Featured in New History Channel Docuseries by Kevin Costner

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, appears in the History Channel docuseries Kevin Costner’s The West, premiering May 26. The high-profile project is executive produced by actor Kevin Costner and renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

“I’m both humbled and excited,” Williams said about appearing in the eight-part series. “It’s already receiving significant attention in the media due to its high-profile cast and production team.”

Williams noted the significance of the series in reaching wider audiences with nuanced historical narratives. “While we don’t always think of these projects as major scholarly milestones, this one is generating real buzz and has the potential to bring deeper public awareness to the complex history of the American West,” he said.

Williams was featured in the trailer and in some of the early media coverage, including a write-up in People. The magazine and the trailer showed Williams' comment in the documentary about its exploration of westward expansion. He said: “American forces have a sense of superiority. The Native Americans are going to prove them deadly wrong.”

Williams also attended the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of the docuseries in May and reflected on the experience in a post on LinkedIn:

Dr. Yohuru Williams met actor/director Kevin Costner during the red carpet events for the History Channel docuseries Kevin Costner’s The West, which first airs May 26 and features Williams.