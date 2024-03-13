Interreligious Studies Center Director Writes for Minnesota Multifaith Network

Dr. Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies and an adjunct professor in the Department of Theology at the University of St. Thomas, recently wrote a blog post for Minnesota Multifaith Network. In the article, “Multifaith Leadership and Engagement in a Fractured World Workshop a Remarkable Success,” Gustafson provided a recap of a recent workshop.

The workshop, Multifaith Leadership and Engagement in a Fractured World, was held March 3 at St. Olaf College. Mainly organized and sponsored by the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies at the University of St. Thomas; the Lutheran Center for Faith, Values, and Community at St. Olaf College; and the Interfaith Institute at Augsburg University, the workshop promoted religiously diverse engagement.

The workshop originated from a grant-funded initiative by the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies at the University of St. Thomas, aimed at cultivating religious literacy and interfaith leadership among its student Interfaith Fellows program.