Liz Wilkinson headshot.
Story Professional Notes

English Professor Publishes Collaborative Essay With MA Students

Posted on By Abbey Okafor '25
Gender and Education cover.

Dr. Liz Wilkinson of the English Department at the University of St. Thomas recently published an essay titled “Teaching and Learning Critical Ecofeminism in (and outside of) the Graduate Classroom” in Gender and Education, a peer-review journal with a focus on global perspectives on education, gender and culture.

The essay is a collaborative work with Wilkinson’s Master of Arts in English students Katelyn Regenscheid, Megan McCready, Shannon Hill and Stacy Hannagan. The article is an autoethnographic exploration of critical ecofeminist theory that offers strategies for creative teaching, learning, writing, and publishing.

Wilkinson is an associate professor of English with and expertise in ecofeminism, Indigenous women’s literatures, women and the environment, and women and sports.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications