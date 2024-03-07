English Professor Publishes Collaborative Essay With MA Students

Dr. Liz Wilkinson of the English Department at the University of St. Thomas recently published an essay titled “Teaching and Learning Critical Ecofeminism in (and outside of) the Graduate Classroom” in Gender and Education, a peer-review journal with a focus on global perspectives on education, gender and culture.

The essay is a collaborative work with Wilkinson’s Master of Arts in English students Katelyn Regenscheid, Megan McCready, Shannon Hill and Stacy Hannagan. The article is an autoethnographic exploration of critical ecofeminist theory that offers strategies for creative teaching, learning, writing, and publishing.