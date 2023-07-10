English Professors Pane, Bouwman, Chowdhury Release Books

University of St. Thomas Department of English professors Salvatore Pane, Heather Bouwman and Kanishka Chowdhury released new books this spring.

Pane’s short story collection, The Neorealist in Winter, was the winner of the 2022 Autumn House Fiction Prize. The collection explores “what it means to be human in an age of media oversaturization.”

Bouwman released a young readers book, Gossamer Summer, in which “Four sisters find their summer vacation taking a magical turn when they stumble into the world of some rather unexpected fairies.”