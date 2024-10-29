Five University of St. Thomas Alumni-Founded Start-Ups Make the Cut for gBETA Cohort

University Hosts Sixth Cohort in Partnership With gener8tor

After launching its sixth cohort, gener8tor and the University of St. Thomas announced the selection of five innovative start-ups founded by St. Thomas alumni to participate in the fall gBETA St. Thomas accelerator program.

This year, BlueHorn Tea, Converteca, Doughy, Nuubi, and Offer Spotter were chosen from an impressive 53 applicants, showcasing their exceptional potential to thrive in the competitive entrepreneurial landscape.

gBETA St. Thomas is a free, seven-week accelerator designed to equip start-ups with the resources necessary to secure investment opportunities. Throughout the program, these start-ups will receive personalized coaching, mentorship and access to gener8tor’s expansive network of investors, corporate partners and industry experts. Each selected start-up will also be awarded a $10,000 grant from the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship to support their growth.

Previous gBETA St. Thomas cohorts have successfully supported 27 companies founded by St. Thomas students and alumni. These companies have collectively raised more than $2.7 million in funding, achieved one successful exit and generated 74 new jobs.

Megan Baniecke

“I am excited to announce the acceptance of these five great start-ups in the gBETA St. Thomas cohort,” said Megan Baniecke, managing director of the gBETA St. Thomas program. “Their selection from such a strong pool of candidates showcases their incredible potential and eagerness to connect with investors. We are committed to equipping them with the necessary resources and guidance to thrive in the competitive landscape and I look forward to witnessing their achievements throughout the program.”

This successful program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of gener8tor and the University of St. Thomas’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, both dedicated to fostering innovation within the community.

Danielle Ailts Campeau

“The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is excited to partner with gener8tor to support this sixth cohort of gBETA. Through this program, we empower students and alumni to turn their venture visions into reality,” said Danielle Ailts Campeau, associate dean and Best Buy Distinguished Chair, Schulze School of Entrepreneurship.

The culmination of the gBETA program will feature a showcase event in February 2025, held in collaboration with gALPHA St. Thomas. To connect with the cohort or stay informed about upcoming events and programs, please fill out this form.

Start-up companies and founders interested in learning more about gBETA’s programming and resources or applying to a future program can visit the gener8tor gBETA website, or reach out to Managing Director Megan Baniecke. Those interested in mentoring these companies or getting involved in other ways are also encouraged to connect.

gBETA St. Thomas 2024 Cohort

BlueHorn Tea brings Somalia’s cultural heritage to life with authentic tea blends made from ethically sourced spices that highlight traditional flavors. BlueHorn Tea simplifies traditional tea brewing, inviting everyone to enjoy the warmth and rich flavors of Somali hospitality in every cup. BlueHorn Tea has generated more than $15,000 in revenue and has been featured on FOX 9. CEO and Founder: Yubi Hassan

Converteca reclaims raw materials from lithium-ion batteries through a patent-pending process that achieves an industry-leading 98.3% reclamation rate, delivering a sustainable solution for battery recycling. Converteca closes the loop of battery recycling by picking up used batteries, reclaiming the raw materials, and then selling these materials to metal wholesalers who supply them to battery manufacturers for the production of new batteries. Converteca has reclaimed 36 batteries and secured more than $55,000 in non-dilutive funding from pitch competitions and grants in the past year. CEO: Gabriel Riegert

Doughy empowers businesses to save time and money by accurately forecasting daily product demand at the SKU level using external factors like weather and events, reducing waste and increasing profitability. Doughy supports restaurants and food service businesses, providing them with insights to optimize production and inventory management. Doughy is currently in development with an anticipated launch of late October. CEO: Zeeshawn Abod

Nuubi enhances university student success with its peer-learning app that leverages gamification. Nuubi equips universities and educational institutions to improve student engagement and retention by driving peer interactions and support. Now available on iOS and Android, Nuubi engages 266 users. Founder: Kathryn Wifvat