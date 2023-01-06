In Our Prayers: Dr. Joseph Hallman

Dr. Joseph Hallman, a retired professor and professor emeritus in the Theology Department at the University of St. Thomas, died suddenly on Jan. 1, 2023.

Hallman officially retired in May 2005 from the St. Thomas theology faculty but continued as adjunct faculty. He enjoyed a 40-year teaching career that included the university and The Saint Paul Seminary. His scholarly interests were systematic theology and patristic theology. Hallman was devoted to learning and scholarship, spending his career as both a distinguished professor and scholar.

He was co-director of a Lilly Workshop group that received a $10,000 grant in 1999 to fund the publication of a collection of articles on the teaching of religion and theology.

Hallman published two books as well as over 40 peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations. He continued his work until the time of his death. During his time at St. Thomas, he had penned the Newsroom story, “Time to Retire the Rocking Chair?”

He is survived by his wife, Janice Ray Hallman; his children, David, Eric and Sara; five grandchildren; and four siblings.

Visitation will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2-3 p.m. at Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation, 1167 Grand Ave. in St. Paul.