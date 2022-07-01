In Our Prayers: Howard Swiers

Please remember in your prayers Howard Swiers, who died June 25 of natural causes. Swiers is the father of Pam Kilpatrick from the School of Social Work.

Swiers was committed to the U.S. Army, first stationed at Fort Sill then in Frankfurt, Germany, during his service. In the U.S., Swiers assisted in opening several restaurants, becoming head chef for a friend's business in the Excelsior area. While owning a farm, he successfully ran His-n-Hers restaurant on Lake Waconia.