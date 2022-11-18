In Our Prayers: John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA

Please remember in your prayers John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA, who passed away on Nov. 11 at age 95. After working for many years at 3M, John was one of the original founders of the School of Engineering at St. Thomas in 1985. For decades, he was a faculty member and adviser in School of Engineering programs, and served on the school’s Board of Governors until just a few years ago.

“We owe a great deal to John’s vision and work in bringing engineering to life at St Thomas,” School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf said. “It seems cliche when we say we stand on the shoulders of great men and women in our lives, but each one of us in the School of Engineering is standing on the shoulders of John Povolny.”

John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA, center, and wife Joyce Povolny, left, talk with a guest, right, at the annual Alumni Christmas Luncheon in 2014 at the Crowne Plaza Riverfront Hotel in downtown St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

John is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sister, Mary Jane Gaffney; his four children, Greg Povolny, Kate Chin, John Povolny and Tom Malone-Povolny; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services already have been held.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the John E. Povolny Endowed School of Engineering Scholarship Fund at the University of St. Thomas.