In Our Prayers: Julian Hook

Please remember in your prayers Julian Hook, who recently passed away at the age of 80.
Hook was an adjunct professor in the St. Thomas Graduate Programs in Management from 1974-2000. He also was a member of the University of Minnesota national championship football team in 1960 and a member of the 1961 and 1962 Rose Bowl teams. In 2004, he was inducted into U of M's National "M" Club Hall of Fame. Hook was a special assistant to the Minnesota attorney general from 1967-70, a Minnesota state representative from 1970-74, had a law partnership with Vince Lombardi, Jr. from 1970-74, and had a solo practice until the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; their children Joseph, Patrick, Michael, Sarah, Elizabeth; and 11 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on April 30 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.