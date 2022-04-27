In Our Prayers: Julian Hook

Hook was an adjunct professor in the St. Thomas Graduate Programs in Management from 1974-2000. He also was a member of the University of Minnesota national championship football team in 1960 and a member of the 1961 and 1962 Rose Bowl teams. In 2004, he was inducted into U of M's National "M" Club Hall of Fame. Hook was a special assistant to the Minnesota attorney general from 1967-70, a Minnesota state representative from 1970-74, had a law partnership with Vince Lombardi, Jr. from 1970-74, and had a solo practice until the time of his death.