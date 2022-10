Please remember in your prayers Karen M. Wegleitner, who passed away on Sept. 28. Karen is the wife of St. Thomas building services worker Frank Wegleitner. She was 64.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Karen will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. in Little Canada. Visitation will be held an hour before the service from 10-11 a.m.