Margaret Kathleen Maes
In Our Prayers: Margaret Kathleen Maes

Please remember in your prayers Margaret Kathleen Maes, who passed away on Nov. 2. Margie was a dedicated and respected law librarian for more than 40 years who helped to build the Schoenecker Law Library at the School of Law.

Margie is survived by her husband Dick; sisters Barbara and Sarah; daughters Emily and Sarah; and grandchildren Virginia, Whitney, Lucy, Paul. and Mara.

Additional survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, her first husband Robert Axtmann, mother-in-law Ann Vaughan, and sister-in-law Susan Vaughan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Twin Cities. 

