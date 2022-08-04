In Our Prayers: Michael Cackoski '11

Please remember in your prayers Michael Cackoski '11, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, due to complications following a heart attack. Cackoski was 33 years old.

Michael is survived by his wife, Caitlyn Cackoski; children, Ambrose and Felix Cackoski; parents, Ken and Bonnie Cackoski; sister, Christina Jarvis; and paternal grandmother, Anna Cackoski.

After completing his undergraduate degree at St. Thomas, Michael went on to earn graduate degrees from the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University. He worked as a group manager for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.