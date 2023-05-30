In Our Prayers: Professor Emeritus Richard Berquist

Richard Berquist, a professor emeritus of philosophy from the University of St. Thomas, died on May 2, 2023, in St. Paul.
The author of From Human Dignity to Natural Law, he served as chair of the Bioethics Commission of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Gertrude Berquist, and his brothers, Mark and Duane. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons, Tom (Polly) and David; daughter, Ann-Marie (Yves) Caro; and his grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Church of St. Thomas More, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Willwerscheid Funeral Home. He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul.