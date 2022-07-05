In Our Prayers: Ruth Harpole

Please remember in your prayers Ruth Harpole, who passed away on June 21, 2022. Harpole was 95 years old.

Ruth is survived by her four children: Kenneth Harpole, Kathryn Rude, David Harpole and Janice Jessen ’84 MA; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ruth and her late husband, Murray J. Harpole, are the namesakes of the Ruth and Murray Harpole Scholarship as well as the Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain.

“This spectacular water fountain honors Pentair for its global leadership in water technologies that help make the world a better place,” states a plaque at the fountain. “It also honors the entrepreneurial legacy of Murray J. Harpole, a cherished benefactor who provided early guidance that helped to lead to the eventual establishment of today’s flourishing St. Thomas programs in entrepreneurship and engineering.”