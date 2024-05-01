In the News: Ali Ling on Minnesota Leadership in PFAS Regulation

Ling: PFAS are a very large group of synthetic chemicals, and they’re really useful, so they’re in a lot of things we use an a day-to-day basis: carpets, cosmetics, clothing, paper, plastics. Some people call them forever chemicals because they do not break down fully in the environment, which you could imagine would be a problem for future generations. A lot of work on PFAS today is focusing on removing them from the environment, but my research suggests that taking them out of the environment as fast as we’re adding them right now would cost more than the global GDP. There’s just too much of them we’re making, and it’s too expensive. So if we want to control how much is in there, we need to make and use a lot less of it.