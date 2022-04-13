In the News: Andrew Babula on Rising Home Prices

Director of the real estate program at St. Thomas, Andrew Babula, commented for Twin Cities Business on the rising prices of homes in the Twin Cities.



From the article: Even with interest rates rising steadily over last year and the recent rate hike — weekly 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest rates averaged 4.7 percent in the last week, a jump from less than 4 percent in March — the housing market hasn’t shown signs of slowing down yet.



The effect of the recent rate hike, mid-March, likely hasn’t been seen in the market yet, said Andrew Babula, director of the real estate program at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. Many people closing on houses now were locked into rates before the hike.