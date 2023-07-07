In the News: Arik Hanson on New Social Media App, Threads

Arik Hanson, emerging media professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with KARE 11 to help explain what the new social media app, Threads, is all about.
From the story:
“They’re looking at this as an opportunity to siphon users off Twitter, which is having a weak moment. ...”
Hanson says for Threads to really work, they need to bring in three groups of people: pro athletes and celebrities, politicians and the news media, because more than any other social platform, a lot of people use Twitter for news and information.