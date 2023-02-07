In the News: Artika Tyner Recognized During Black History Month as an Influential Leader

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Artika Tyner was recently featured as one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 200 Black leaders in the Twin Cities.

From the story:

To commemorate Black History Month, the Business Journal is celebrating 200 Black leaders in the Twin Cities region. Editors of the Business Journal, helped by a team of well-connected community and business leaders, have chosen these individuals across business, government, advocacy, community work and other sectors who our readers need to know.

Artika Tyner is CEO of Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore. She also is a civil rights attorney and law professor at University of St. Thomas.