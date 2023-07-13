In the News: Bethany Brausen on Coaching at NHL Development Camp

Bethany Brausen, assistant coach of the St. Thomas Women’s hockey team, recently spoke with the Boston Sports Journal about her experience coaching at the Boston Bruins development camp.

From the story:

Brausen left Minnesota for St. Thomas in 2021, helping guide the Tommies through their first two seasons as a Division I program in the WCHA, typically regarded as the top division in women’s college hockey. The last four national champions and 19 of 22 winners all-time have hailed from the WCHA. Despite the stiff competition, the fledgling Tommies improved from eighth to seventh from Brausen’s first season to the end of 2022-23, which included a shootout win over No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. St. Thomas sees the promise in both of its rising programs, securing funding for a new arena for its men’s and women’s programs. It will open in 2025. ...