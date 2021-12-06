In the News: Bradley Walz on Trademark Research

Adjunct faculty member of the St. Thomas School of Law Bradley Walz wrote a column for the Star Tribune on the importance of researching trademarks before applying for a trademark.



From the column: Accordingly, a business needs to conduct a trademark search before investing time and money into a new brand. Although no trademark search can reveal every possible conflict with a proposed trademark, a proper search can steer you clear of any big problems.



If you are going to conduct your own trademark search, here are the reasons you should search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Electronic Search System (USPTO TESS) database first before searching the internet generally.