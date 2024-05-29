In the News: Brian Casey Creates Timberwolves Theme Song Amid Historic Playoff Run

Brian Casey, adjunct music professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts of Sciences, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about a song he created in collaboration with hip-hop producer Lazerbeak.
From the story:
Sometime between Anthony Edwards’ postgame interview on Sunday night and his now-immortalized catchphrase going viral Monday, Brian Casey came up with the musical idea that he said “just had to be done.”
An adjunct music professor at the University of St. Thomas who has also composed for TV and films, Casey teamed up with well-known Minneapolis hip-hop producer Lazerbeak on a one-minute spoof of the early 2000s hip-hop classic “Shake Ya Ass” by Mystikal – one that renames the song “Bring Ya Ass.”