In the News: Chelda Smith Kondo on the National Report Card and Post-Pandemic Challenges in Education

Chelda Smith Kondo, associate professor of teacher education at the University of St. Thomas School of Education, recently joined KARE 11 to talk about test scores for schools in Minnesota and across the country.

From the story:

While many educators were hoping for better test scores this year, University of St. Thomas education professor Chelda Smith Kondo says that hope wasn’t realistic.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Kondo said. “So many students didn’t have their basic needs met it’s not surprising that their academic gains aren’t there.”

Especially when it comes to reading. Kondo said the shift to more screen time during the pandemic is having a stronger impact on our students than many people realize.

“We’re not necessarily seeing that students don’t know how to read as much as we’re seeing that they don’t always know what they read, understand it well, be able to apply it somewhere else and also to be able to sustain the attention to keep reading.”