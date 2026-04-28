In the News: David Deeds on Startup Pivot Strategy

David Deeds, an entrepreneurship professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune about a Minnesota startup pivoting its business model to stay afloat. Deeds explained that the company’s shift to a new product and its strategic partnerships highlight the importance of adaptability, noting that the ability to quickly respond to challenges is a key advantage for startups navigating uncertainty.

From the article:

In the fall, Ashley Mooneyham was at a professional standstill.

She was about to get $2 million in federal funding for a big clinical trial of her award-winning invention, Momease, a heated nursing bra that marketing pros were convinced would help other new moms and disrupt the $2 billion breast-pump product category.

Then the funding was put on hold – twice – before she could even get Momease to market. ...

On April 13, the Small Business Innovation Research program was restarted with Trump’s signature, ending a seven-month funding lapse.

But Mooneyham isn’t waiting around to see whether the funding will be restored. PetalSoft is capturing her time and attention, and she thinks her new business has a shot.

Deeds, who trains entrepreneurs on how to successfully start a business, said Momease offers a “great case study” on the nimbleness required of startups.