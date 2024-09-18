In The News: Dr. Buffy Smith on Enhancing Student Success in Underserved Communities

Dr. Buffy Smith, dean of the Dougherty Family College, was interviewed by the online publication The EvoLLLution. Asked about challenges facing students from underrepresented communities, Smith discussed different ways universities could help students succeed both in and out of the classroom.

From the story:

“When scholars graduate from Dougherty Family College, we want them to feel empowered and equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools to be agents for social change. We want scholars to think critically about how to solve social problems. We want our scholars to have the confidence that no social problem is insurmountable when we work together,” said Smith.

She continued, “Dougherty Family College is an equity mission-driven, student-centered college, and we are preparing young global leaders to think critically, act wisely and work skillfully to advance the common good. When we create a higher education system that fosters a culture that allows the most marginalized group of scholars to feel seen, heard, affirmed, valued, supported, cared for and loved, we all win.”

Smith is a sociologist, educator and consultant. Her primary research interests include examining racial and class disparities within the higher education system. She is a national expert on policy issues dealing with mentoring, access, retention, equity, and diversity in higher education.