In the News: Dougherty Family College Featured in Chronicle of Higher Education Special Report

Dougherty Family College students Daesia Johnson and Bilal Madow were recently interviewed by the Chronicle of Higher Education for a special report on overcoming student loneliness, including the importance of socialization and extracurricular activities.

From the report:

Affinity groups provide students, especially from underrepresented demographics, “a sense of foundation and confidence.” …

Ninety-five percent of students at Dougherty Family College, a two-year program at St. Thomas, are students of color. It prides itself on its 92-percent associate-degree graduation rate and zero student-debt load. Madow was iffy about college – with a 2.8 GPA in high school, he was an unmotivated student. But at St. Thomas, he says, “I get to see people who look like me succeed, and I’m like, ‘I can do it too.’”

Like his classmates, he sometimes hides in his headphones and shies away from socializing. But a little bit of a push is good, he says, and he gets that push when, say, a Hispanic student group organizes a dance or lines up a taco truck. “Those events really do get people together and get them to socialize,” he says. It becomes “a general spot just filled with compassion and integrity.”