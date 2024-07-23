In the News: Dougherty Family College’s Model for Student Success Featured by Forbes

Buffy Smith, dean of the University of St. Thomas Dougherty Family College, recently spoke with Forbes about intentionally addressing systemic barriers to success in higher education.

From the story:

According to Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College and a professor of sociology, “We work hard to intentionally address some of those structural barriers. (Our approach) is unique because we try to remove the financial, academic, and social barriers that prevent scholars from underserved communities from earning their college degrees.” ...

Researchers at the Constellation Fund conducted a cost/benefit analysis on the work at DFC and found that for every dollar invested in DFC services there was a $5.29 return in benefits that reduce poverty. DFC was launched in 2017 and is part of a bigger movement called the Come To Believe (CTB) Network – a nonprofit that helps four-year institutions plan and launch two-year colleges as a pathway for underserved students to earn two-year and four-year degrees. ...