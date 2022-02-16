Engineering Professor and the Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Manjeet Rege, joined WCCO Radio to discuss the future of self-driving cars. He explains the potential dangers of self-driving cars as well as the possible solutions that the future might hold.
Listen to the full conversation here:
In the News: Dr. Manjeet Rege on Self-Driving Vehicles
