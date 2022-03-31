In the News: Dr. MayKao Hang on Finding Your Purpose

Dr. MayKao Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, joined "The Purpose Tune Podcast" to discuss her path in life and how she found her purpose. Hang has found her purpose through her career, where she works to give back to those in need. She describes growing up as a Hmong refugee child in the Twin Cities, and how those childhood hardships allow her to be grateful for her life as an adult. Today, she inspires those around her by practicing empathy and being an active listener for those who are experiencing hardships in life.