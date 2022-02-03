In the News: Dr. Nakeisha Lewis on the Diversity Lawsuit Against the NFL

University of St. Thomas Associate Dean and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador Dr. Nakeisha Lewis commented for KARE 11 News on lawsuit filed against the NFL by former Miama Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.



From the article: "I wish I could say that some of this is surprising, but we recognize that these are systemic issues. These are long term issues,” University of St. Thomas Associate Dean and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador Dr. Nakeisha Lewis says.



Dr. Lewis says the allegations filed by Flores are very concerning.



In his 58-page lawsuit he filed against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants, Flores goes into great detail.