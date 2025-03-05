In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams Explains Origins of Black History Month 

The Distinguished University Chair, Professor of History, and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Yohuru Williams, recently weighed in on the importance of Black History Month in the Minnesota Star Tribune.

In the article, Williams reflects on the origins of the observance, which began as Black History Week in 1926. He also honors the legacy of key civil rights figures such as Anna Arnold Hedgeman and W. Gertrude Brown, whose efforts helped shape the nation’s history.