Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams joined KARE 11 News to discuss racist incidents in high schools in the metro area. Williams discussed the recent incidents at Prior Lake High School and how administrators should address these incidents.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Racism in Metro Area Schools
