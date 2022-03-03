Yohuru Williams stands in front of John Roach Center on the St. Paul Campus of St. Thomas.
In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Racism in Metro Area Schools

Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams joined KARE 11 News to discuss racist incidents in high schools in the metro area. Williams discussed the recent incidents at Prior Lake High School and how administrators should address these incidents.

