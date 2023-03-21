In the News: Eddy Rojas on Intersectional Diversity and the New Master's Program at St. Thomas

Eddy Rojas , executive vice president and provost at the University of St. Thomas, was recently quoted in a Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal story about the new master’s degree in diversity leadership program that the university is offering.

“Many people immediately think of race when they consider diversity,” Rojas said. “But diversity extends into multiple dimensions: We have political diversity, religious diversity, gender diversity and so on. It is critical to look at the intersectionality of those dimensions because the people working in your company are very multidimensional.”