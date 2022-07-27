Father Christopher Collins poses for portrait in Aquinas Chapel
In the News: Father Collins on Midlife Discernment

Vice President for Mission Father Chris Collins '93, SJ, spoke with the National Catholic Register on reassessing goals and interests in midlife with God in mind.

From the article: “Who am I, and how do I want to put these gifts to work in the world for a meaningful and life-giving next chapter?” he posited.

Collins points to the example of St. Ignatius himself as an example of how to discern as a new chapter of life emerges. “In a sense, it starts with the life of Ignatius himself and that most foundational story of when he’s wounded in battle and he has a long time to recover. So he’s on the verge of the next chapter of his life."

