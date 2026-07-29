Father Nathan Hastings Named St. Thomas Chaplain

Father Nathan Hastings '15, '20 MDiv will join the University of St. Thomas as a full-time chaplain on Aug. 1. He was ordained to the priesthood after completing formation at the Saint Paul Seminary in 2020. He received his bachelor's degree from St. Thomas while studying at Saint John Vianney Seminary.

Hastings was an associate pastor at St. Michael Catholic Church when Archbishop Bernard Hebda selected him to serve at St. Thomas.

"It was definitely a surprise, but I'm excited to be with the students," Hastings said. "Whether they're someone trying to figure out how to practice their faith more seriously or someone who has some challenges with what the church teaches, I want to meet people where they're at."

Hastings, who prefers to be called Father Nathan, will be one of several campus chaplains and will report to Father Daniel Griffith '93, '02 MDiv, '05 MA, the new vice president for Mission. St. Thomas chaplains are members of the clergy and religious scholars trained to provide spiritual care to people of all traditions, religious backgrounds or those who don't identify with any faith.

"Father Nathan Hastings will be able to provide a unique insight to students who are looking to answer those important questions," said Sam Gard '27, a liturgical assistant for Campus Ministry who is majoring in pipe organ performance. "Many students come to college needing guidance along their journey, finding out what their spiritual life means to them, or even what their vocation is."

Hastings grew up as the youngest sibling of a Catholic family and served with NET Ministries (National Evangelization Teams) before attending Saint Paul Seminary. After ordination, he served at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina under Father Kevin Finnegan '83, '96 MDiv, and then at two other churches, building his experience with diverse communities.