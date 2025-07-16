In the News: Feature Story on Fred de Sam Lazaro and Under-Told Stories

It will be 10 years ago this fall that de Sam Lazaro moved “Under-Told Stories” to St. Thomas. The project was started in 2006 at Saint John’s University in Collegeville and then moved to Saint Mary’s University in Minneapolis in 2011.

The collaboration with St. Thomas allows students and faculty alike to benefit from de Sam Lazaro’s dedication to solving global problems through education and entrepreneurial endeavor. Although St. Thomas students are not widely involved in story production, “we have about 300 to 325 segments saved for streaming on our website,” he said. “Most of the segments have discussion questions around them, and our target for those are the classrooms at St. Thomas and throughout the country.