In the News: Gigi Giordano on International Student Stress

Gigi Giordano, director of counseling and psychological services at the University of St. Thomas’ Center for Well-Being, said that the ambiguous, unsettled feelings created by the ICE surge, and even the slow drawdown, is having a negative impact on students across campus. “Whenever students experience a period of prolonged uncertainty, fear for family members or feel unsure, there is a real psychological consequence, including increased anxiety, difficulty concentrating on school and a sense of isolation.”

In the fall, St. Thomas admitted 120 international students, the largest number in the university’s history. Giordano said that the school also has many students who self-identify as members of at-risk communities. “We have students on campus who are international or just immigrants. We have many first- and second-generation students. We have many students with mixed-status families. We have many students who are not concerned about their own safety but are worried about their family members and what they would do if someone was detained.”