In the News: Greg Song on How TikTok Uncertainty Is Affecting Brands

Greg Song, assistant professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with AdWeek about the temporary TikTok ban and ongoing uncertainty for brands around the world.

Beyond TikTok’s technical fallout, advertisers could face potential reputational risks. With American profiles still visible to global users, companies are bracing for the legal implications of maintaining a presence on the platform.

“Advertisers running campaigns on TikTok may face indirect liability if their ads are perceived as endorsing a platform that is under scrutiny,” said Greg Song, assistant professor of strategic communication, Department of Emerging Media at University of St. Thomas. “Brands could face reputational fallout in this scenario. Specifically, U.S. consumers who view the TikTok ban as justified may perceive brands advertising on the platform as supportive of noncompliance or behaving irresponsibly.”