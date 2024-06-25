In the News: Heather Shirey on Twin Cities Murals and the Meaning of Street Art

Heather Shirey, art history professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with The Minnesota Daily about a dramatic increase in murals throughout the Twin Cities.

University of St. Thomas Art History Professor Heather Shirey said the astounding increase in Twin Cities murals is not just in pretty-to-look-at, “Insta-ready” murals, but in street art as a form of conversation.

“So many of the artists and collectives working in the streets in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are deeply engaged in the community and understand the power of art as a form of protest and the means of coming together to heal and to envision a better future,” Shirey said.